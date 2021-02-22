News to Know for Feb. 22: Thousands still without power; Henrico expands in-person learning; Rain returns today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the news you need to know before you start your Monday.
Expect gusty showers midday, but we dry out tomorrow with a few days of spring-like weather.
Wednesday will be the best weather of the week for outside work or play. It’s expected to be the warmest day since Jan. 2!
While nearly all Dominion Energy customers have had their power restored, 12,000 Southside Electric customers have been without power for a week now. Nearly 3,000 of those outages are in Dinwiddie County.
On Saturday, the company said they’re working to get 95% of their homes restored by Wednesday afternoon, but says some homes may not have light until the end of the month.
The department of health is reporting a big spike in the number of COVID-19 deaths.
134 more deaths were added to the total yesterday but VDH says that high number is due to a data backlog.
Just over 2,300 new cases were also reported, and the positivity rate rose slightly to 8.3 percent.
Luckily, hospitalizations continue trending down.
1.1 million Virginians have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine - 13-percent of the state’s population.
Virginia is averaging more than 36,000 shots a day with over 460,000 Virginians are now fully vaccinated.
Dr. Danny Avula says Walgreens Pharmacy, Walmart, Food Lion, Kroger, Harris Teeter and some independent pharmacies will split 26,000 additional doses being sent to the state this week.
Walgreens says appointments will be available at some point this week, but exact details on when and how to sign up are not yet available.
Well, at least some students. The district’s expanded in-person learning begins with Pre-K to second-grade students.
It’s an option for families who opted for in-person learning and let the district know beforehand.
All students will remain virtual Wednesdays through Fridays with some exceptions for limited in-person learning.
The rest of the elementary students, along with 6th and 9th graders will return on March 1 and 2. Middle and high school students will return a week after that.
This plan also means changes for meal service. More on that here.
High School football is officially kicking off with a handful of teams playing tonight, including Varina who’s taking on Hermitage. Other teams will begin the condensed season this Friday.
Last week, Governor Northam announced 250 spectators are now allowed at sporting venues in the state but fan attendance numbers vary by district at the moment.
