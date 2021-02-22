More retailers expected to get COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new batch of large retailers is expected to join CVS in the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Virginia, according to WAVY.
In a press conference Friday, Dr. Danny Avula said Walgreens Pharmacy, Walmart, Food Lion, Kroger, Harris Teeter and some independent pharmacies will split 26,000 additional doses being sent to the state this week.
Under this plan, CVS would continue administering its 26,000 doses a week.
Dr. Avula says this means at least 52,000 doses a week will now be given out at pharmacies in the state.
Walgreens says appointments will be available at some point this week, but exact details on when and how to sign up are not yet available.
This is a developing story - we will continue to provide more details as we learn them.
