Man transported to hospital after shooting in Richmond
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 21, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 10:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been transported to a hospital after a shooting in Richmond.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. today, officers responded to the 1100 block of N. 25th Street, for the report of gunfire in the area.

Officers located a 19-year-old male victim at a nearby convenience store. 

The victim was suffering from a gunshot injury, and he was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

