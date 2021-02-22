Man transported to hospital after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been transported to a hospital after a shooting in Richmond.
At approximately 7:53 p.m. today, officers responded to the 1100 block of N. 25th Street, for the report of gunfire in the area.
Officers located a 19-year-old male victim at a nearby convenience store.
The victim was suffering from a gunshot injury, and he was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
