Henrico County offering waste pickup services

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is offering a special bulky waste pickup service for residents after the recent snow and ice storms left vegetative debris.
To be eligible for pickup, limbs and branches must be no larger than 4 inches in diameter and no longer than 4 feet. Leaves, yard clippings and pine tags must be bagged.
Crews will not accept stumps, root balls, items that are not vegetative storm debris or any material placed by a tree service company or contractor.
Residents can also take their yard debris at no cost to the Springfield Road Public Use Area located at 10600 Fords Country Lane, and Charles City Road Public Use Area located at 2075 Charles City Road.
Residents must call (804) 501-4275 to request a $43 service by March 5. The $43 charge will be added to residents’ utility bills or will be invoiced.
Pickup will occur within 2 weeks.
All debris must meet the county’s criteria for pickup and be placed at the road’s edge when the order is placed.
