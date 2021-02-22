Forecast: Breezy with Midday Monday rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain returns on today with gusty showers midday, but we dry out tomorrow with a few days of spring-like weather.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Mainly late morning through early afternoon. Around 1/3″ expected. A Light Mix possible early, well west of RVA. Richmond gets rain only. Winds could get gusty in the early afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. Lows near 30, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, high: 60
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Best weather day of the week for outside work or play. Lows in the mid 30s, high in the mid 60s. Warmest day since Jan. 2!
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. A few showers possible late in the day or evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy with Rain likely. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.