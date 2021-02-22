Expanded in-person learning begins for Henrico Schools

HENRICO, Va (WWBT) - Some Henrico County students will be returning to the classroom Monday.
Earlier this month, the Henrico County School Board approved a plan that would stagger the start dates that students could return to in-person learning.
Some Pre-K through second-grade students will be returning to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 22 with the rest arriving Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The plan is only an option for families who opted for in-person learning and let the district know beforehand.
All students will remain virtual Wednesdays through Fridays with some exceptions for limited in-person learning.
The rest of the elementary students, along with 6th and 9th graders will return on March 1 and 2. Middle and high school students will return a week after that.
Starting on March 8, students will go to four days a week of in-person learning. Face masks and social distancing is required at all times on campuses.
