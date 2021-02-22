Death penalty repeal heads to Gov. Northam’s desk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers gave the final approval on legislation to end the death penalty in Virginia. The legislation now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for his signature.
Right now, two people in Virginia are on death row. Under Monday’s reversal, their sentences would be converted to life in prison without parole.
The legislation to abolish capital punishment was backed by Democrats, many of whom say the age-old practice is immoral and no longer representative of the commonwealth.
It’s a measure that got nowhere the last time state leaders considered it.
Some Republican leaders raised concerns that doing away with the death penalty would hurt victims and their families who are awaiting justice. They added some criminals offenses are so heinous that they deserve to be executed.
But in the end, even some Republican lawmakers sided with Democrats in voting in favor of repealing capital punishment.
This decision would make Virginia the 23rd state in the nation to do away with capital punishment.
