Chesterfield updates meal distribution sites

Several sites close due to low participation

Curbside meals service distribution will continue to be on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. (Source: Christian Piekos)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 4:09 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Due to low participation, several meal sites in Chesterfield will be closing.

Starting Feb. 22, the following meals distribution locations for curbside service locations will be closing:

  • Bensley Elementary
  • Clover Hill Elementary
  • Ecoff Elementary
  • Ettrick Elementary
  • Evergreen Elementary
  • Grange Hall Elementary
  • Greenfield Elementary
  • Old Hundred Elementary
  • Midlothian Middle
  • Clover Hill High

Curbside meals service distribution will continue to be on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. There are no changes to the four off-site meal distribution locations.

Breakfast, lunch, snack, & supper 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. pickup time

  • Beulah E.S.
  • M. Christian E.S.
  • Crestwood E.S.
  • Harrowgate E.S.
  • Hening E.S.
  • Hopkins E.S.
  • Providence E.S.

Breakfast, lunch, snack, & supper 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. pickup time

  • Chalkley E.S.
  • Crenshaw E.S.
  • Jacobs E.S.
  • Wells E.S.
  • E. Davis M.S.
  • Falling Creek M.S.
  • Providence E.S.
  • Matoaca M.S.
  • Manchester M.S.
  • Providence M.S.
  • Salem Church M.S.
  • Bird High Career & Technical Center @ Hull Street
  • Carver College and Career Academy
  • Matoaca H.S.
  • Meadowbrook H.S.
  • Thomas Dale H.S. (main campus)

Breakfast & Lunch ONLY 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. pickup time

  • Enon E.S.
  • Robious M.S.
  • Spring Run E.S.
  • Swift Creek M.S.
  • Swift Creek E.S.
  • Cosby H.S.
  • Watkins E.S.
  • Manchester H.S.
  • Weaver E.S.
  • Midlothian H.S.
  • Winterpock E.S.
  • Monacan H.S.
  • Woolridge E.S.
  • Tomahawk Creek M.S.

Breakfast & Lunch ONLY 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

  • Robious M.S.
  • Swift Creek M.S.
  • Cosby H.S.
  • Manchester H.S.
  • Midlothian H.S.
  • Monacan H.S.

Breakfast & Lunch ONLY (offsite): 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. pickup times

  • Bellwood Drive Flea Market
  • Harbor East Mobile Home Park
  • Suburban Mobile Home Park

BREAKFAST & LUNCH ONLY (offsite): 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. pickup times

  • Arbor Walk Gym

Free meals for children ages 18 and under will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the sites and times listed.

