Chesterfield updates meal distribution sites

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Due to low participation, several meal sites in Chesterfield will be closing.
Starting Feb. 22, the following meals distribution locations for curbside service locations will be closing:
- Bensley Elementary
- Clover Hill Elementary
- Ecoff Elementary
- Ettrick Elementary
- Evergreen Elementary
- Grange Hall Elementary
- Greenfield Elementary
- Old Hundred Elementary
- Midlothian Middle
- Clover Hill High
Curbside meals service distribution will continue to be on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. There are no changes to the four off-site meal distribution locations.
Breakfast, lunch, snack, & supper 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. pickup time
- Beulah E.S.
- M. Christian E.S.
- Crestwood E.S.
- Harrowgate E.S.
- Hening E.S.
- Hopkins E.S.
- Providence E.S.
Breakfast, lunch, snack, & supper 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. pickup time
- Chalkley E.S.
- Crenshaw E.S.
- Jacobs E.S.
- Wells E.S.
- E. Davis M.S.
- Falling Creek M.S.
- Providence E.S.
- Matoaca M.S.
- Manchester M.S.
- Providence M.S.
- Salem Church M.S.
- Bird High Career & Technical Center @ Hull Street
- Carver College and Career Academy
- Matoaca H.S.
- Meadowbrook H.S.
- Thomas Dale H.S. (main campus)
Breakfast & Lunch ONLY 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. pickup time
- Enon E.S.
- Robious M.S.
- Spring Run E.S.
- Swift Creek M.S.
- Swift Creek E.S.
- Cosby H.S.
- Watkins E.S.
- Manchester H.S.
- Weaver E.S.
- Midlothian H.S.
- Winterpock E.S.
- Monacan H.S.
- Woolridge E.S.
- Tomahawk Creek M.S.
Breakfast & Lunch ONLY 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
- Robious M.S.
- Swift Creek M.S.
- Cosby H.S.
- Manchester H.S.
- Midlothian H.S.
- Monacan H.S.
Breakfast & Lunch ONLY (offsite): 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. pickup times
- Bellwood Drive Flea Market
- Harbor East Mobile Home Park
- Suburban Mobile Home Park
BREAKFAST & LUNCH ONLY (offsite): 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. pickup times
- Arbor Walk Gym
Free meals for children ages 18 and under will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the sites and times listed.
