5 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome identified in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has identified five cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare disease linked to coronavirus, in the metro-Richmond area.
The five cases were identified in the Chickahominy, Chesterfield and Richmond/Henrico health districts between October 2020 and Feb. 18, 2021.
Three of the cases were identified by health district staff, which prompted a review.
As of Monday, Feb. 22, two additional cases were confirmed from the review, and health officials say a few others are being investigated. The exact dates of when the cases were first reported is not being released for privacy reasons.
According to the health department, the increase in cases of MIS-C coincides with the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the metro area.
“Our heartfelt concerns are with these children and their families,” Dr. Tom Franck, Chickahominy Health District director, said. “These cases serve as an important reminder that COVID-19 can affect people of all ages. Even as our vaccination campaign continues to reach more and more people, we cannot let our guard down and we must continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of this infection.”
The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May. Reporting of the condition is currently limited to individuals under 21 years of age.
Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of:
- Irritability or decreased activity
- Abdominal pain without another explanation
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Rash
- Conjunctivitis
- Lack of appetite
- Red or cracked lips
- Red or bumpy tongue
- Swollen hands and feet
Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms.
Call your doctor immediately if your child becomes ill and has a continued fever or any of these symptoms.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.