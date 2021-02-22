Addiction treatment facility opens new COVID-19 testing center in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Foundation Medical Group has opened a new COVID-19 testing center in Richmond.
Foundation Medical Group is also offering health screening services, complementary medical evaluations to anyone tested, as well as supportive follow-up care for anyone who tested positive for COVID-19, whether they are insured or not.
The center opened on Feb. 15 and will be spearheaded by Dr. Vincent Nardone.
For more information, residents can contact Tim Bunton, M.D. CEO, Foundation Medical Group at (617) 655-3979.
