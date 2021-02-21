Va. reports 1,100+ new COVID-19 cases | Over 150 COVID-19 deaths confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 565,270 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,155 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 7,485 deaths and 23,530 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,762,389 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 8.3%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
One new outbreak was reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,544.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 62,543 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,077 cases, 769 hospitalizations, 246 deaths
- Henrico: 20,950 cases, 841 hospitalizations, 390 deaths
- Richmond: 14,499 cases, 670 hospitalizations, 161 deaths
- Hanover: 6,522 cases, 246 hospitalizations, 114 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,038 cases, 128 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Goochland: 1,196 cases, 40 hospitalizations, 8 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
