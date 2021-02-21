Sweetie Boy Repair to host food drive at new location

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Sweetie Boy Repair is hosting a drive-through food drive event for the grand opening of their new location.
Sweetie Boy Repair is hosting the event on March 6 to support Moments of Hope Outreach, and Ashland Christian Emergency Services in the Hanover County community.
“Food insecurity has unfortunately increased throughout the COVID19 pandemic which is why we’ve decided to bring our new community together to show support for those in need,” Sweet Boy Repair said in a statement.
The organizations are in need of the following items:
- Canned goods: beans, chicken, fruit, vegetables, tuna, soup, etc.
- Dry goods: cereal, pasta, rice, peanut butter, etc.
- Fresh produce: you may call the pantries to confirm they can use what you have.
- Toiletries: soap, shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper, toothpaste, chapstick, ibuprofen, etc.
- Spring apparel: rain coats, umbrellas, bookbags, etc.
Due to sanitary reasons, the organizations can only accept new and unused items.
Sweet Boy Repair is offering a 10% discount on towing and repair services for those who donate 3 or more items.
There will also be complimentary tire pressure adjustments, windshield washer fluid top off, and goodie bags.
Guests will have the option to purchase a $5 raffle ticket for a chance to win a $250 gift card to their new repair shop.
Social distancing guidelines will be followers as the guest does not have to leave their vehicle.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.