Sunday Forecast: Cold start, Sunny and dry afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be a cold but dry Sunday, with highs in the low 40s. Rain likely Monday.
SUNDAY: Sunny after another cold start. Lows near 20, highs in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Mainly late morning through early afternoon. Around 1/2″ expected. A Light Mix possible early, well west of RVA. Richmond gets rain only. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 90+%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Best weather day of the week for outside work or play. Lows in the mid 30s, high in the low 60s. Warmest day since Jan. 2!
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning colder again. Rain showers possible. Could start as rain/snow mix. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
