Police: 16-year-old identified in fatal Saturday shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police say a 16-year-old has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting.
At about 8 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 4300 block for a report of a male that had been shot.
Upon arrival, police discovered the body of Eric Allen Reid, 16.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
