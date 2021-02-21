Man killed in Saturday night shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Hickory Road.
At about 8 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 4300 block for a report of a male that had been shot.
Upon the arrival, police discovered the body of a deceased male. At this time, the identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
