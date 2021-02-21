Hopewell claims first boys basketball state title since 1972

ABINGDON, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell is adding another banner to its collection, but its one that hasn’t been earned in nearly half a century.
The Blue Devils claimed the Class 3 state championship on Saturday night, topping Abingdon, 58-55. They finish the season 8-0 and win their first state crown in boys hoops since 1972.
The contest was close the entire way. After battling to a 13-13 tie after the first frame, Hopwell went on a run to create some space, but a 7-0 Abingdon surge trimmed the Blue Devil lead to one late in the half. Hopewell would hold and keep a 29-26 advantage heading into halftime. Once again, the Devils would open up some breathing room in the third quarter, grabbing a 37-28 lead, but again, the Falcons would respond, taking a 41-40 lead late in the frame.
Trailing by one after three, Hopewell picked up some momentum in the fourth, taking the lead back and and swelling it to seven with 5:35 to play. It was a nail-biter down the stretch with the Blue Devils holding on for the three point victory.
The Louisa girls also claimed a title, winning the Class 4 championship with a 59-51 win over Pulaski County.
