Hopewell claims first boys basketball state title since 1972
The Hopewell boys basketball team celebrate its Class 3 state championship after a 58-55 win over Abingdon on February 20, 2021. (Source: Hopewell Basketball)
By Marc Davis | February 20, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 8:55 PM

ABINGDON, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell is adding another banner to its collection, but its one that hasn’t been earned in nearly half a century.

The Blue Devils claimed the Class 3 state championship on Saturday night, topping Abingdon, 58-55. They finish the season 8-0 and win their first state crown in boys hoops since 1972.

The contest was close the entire way. After battling to a 13-13 tie after the first frame, Hopwell went on a run to create some space, but a 7-0 Abingdon surge trimmed the Blue Devil lead to one late in the half. Hopewell would hold and keep a 29-26 advantage heading into halftime. Once again, the Devils would open up some breathing room in the third quarter, grabbing a 37-28 lead, but again, the Falcons would respond, taking a 41-40 lead late in the frame.

Trailing by one after three, Hopewell picked up some momentum in the fourth, taking the lead back and and swelling it to seven with 5:35 to play. It was a nail-biter down the stretch with the Blue Devils holding on for the three point victory.

The Louisa girls also claimed a title, winning the Class 4 championship with a 59-51 win over Pulaski County.

