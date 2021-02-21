Hopewell claims first boys basketball state title since 1972

The contest was close the entire way. After battling to a 13-13 tie after the first frame, Hopwell went on a run to create some space, but a 7-0 Abingdon surge trimmed the Blue Devil lead to one late in the half. Hopewell would hold and keep a 29-26 advantage heading into halftime. Once again, the Devils would open up some breathing room in the third quarter, grabbing a 37-28 lead, but again, the Falcons would respond, taking a 41-40 lead late in the frame.