RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In recognition of Black History Month, here are some ways to incorporate Black history lessons at home.
The 2019 Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson, shared some ideas for those lessons.
“I think to create change, we need to start with honesty,” said Robinson. “And we need to tell the history of our people with an honest lens. We need to tell everyone’s stories. The rich, poor, black, white, native American. I think it’s really important for people to have their story heard. And once those stories are heard, then we can begin to move forward as a country.”
Robinson said to remember the lesson at home may vary, depending on the makeup of your family.
“I’m black,” said Robinson. “So, race has dominated my conversations my entire life. I think the majority of people of color have had these conversations. And I really think it’s important for white families to have these conversations and how damaging these stereotypes and racism is to people of color. It’s also important to understand that it’s damaging to all communities.”
There are tons of local free resources out there. Robinson says he likes King of the Wilderness. Make sure your child is hearing from diverse voices - voices from people of color.
Robinson also recommends setting goals and sticking to them every day. Maybe that’s to watch a family movie every week and let your child ask questions.
Your librarian can help you expand the voices in your reading, and RVA is a great place to explore lessons all around our city.
Remember, you don’t have to know it all. The teacher - or parent- can be the student, too.
“I think one of the most powerful experiences a student can have is if the person is learning along with them and not teaching them. I tell students in my classroom if I don’t know something, it’s like let’s learn this together. And I think that’s much more enriching for students, and they’re much more willing to learn because they see ‘hey, my parents or my guardian is willing to go on this journey with me.’ You have to set the behaviors you want to have your child follow.”
