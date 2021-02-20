VDH: bad weather down south caused delayed delivery of 105,000 Moderna vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says it ran into a roadblock this week with COVID-19 vaccine deliveries. More than 105,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine got held up in transit due to winter weather troubles.
State Vaccine Coordinator Danny Avula says many of the shipments have to pass through states like Texas, Tennessee, and other states with severe weather to get here.
“Those will get pushed into next week and what that means is that we are going to have to see a ton of output next week,” Dr. Avula said. “There are 105,000 doses that get pushed into next week and in addition to that, the new deliveries that come.”
Avula says with the surplus next week, there should be more opportunities to vaccinate people who have preregistered. If you qualify for Phase 1a or Phase 1b and still need to preregister to get your shot, call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA or click here.
