Va. reports 2,300+ new COVID-19 cases | No new outbreaks confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 564,115 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,303 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 7,331 deaths and 23,481 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,749,734 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 8.3%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
No new outbreaks were reported Sunday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,543.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 62,241 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,009 cases, 769 hospitalizations, 231 deaths
- Henrico: 20,895 cases, 835 hospitalizations, 372 deaths
- Richmond: 14,435 cases, 669 hospitalizations, 152 deaths
- Hanover: 6,501 cases, 246 hospitalizations, 110 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,022 cases, 128 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Goochland: 1,194 cases, 40 hospitalizations, 8 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
