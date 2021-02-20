Signs of spring ahead in Virginia: mid-week warmup expected!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After an extended cold blast with well below average temperatures for much of February, Virginians can finally look ahead to a few days of warmer temperatures this upcoming week!
Plain old rain is expected on Monday, and after that storm system moves out of here, temperatures will turn warmer on Tuesday.
High temperatures Tuesday will reach the mid 50s, and Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the bunch with highs expected to reach the low 60s.
Although this will be a nice reminder that spring is on the way, the warm weather is not expected to stick around through the end of next week. Temperatures turn colder by Friday and Saturday.
Get outside and enjoy!
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.