Police looking for 9-month-old, 8-year-old missing in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for an 8-year-old and a 9-month-old who were reported missing in North Carolina Friday night.
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department Youth Services Unit are requesting the public’s help to find the two children who may be endangered.
The children are 8-year-old Dwight Clarke III (pictured), and his 9-month-old brother, Sebastian Hagler (no picture available).
Police say they are possibly with their mother, Joleah McMillan. Detectives have been unable to contact her.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at (910) 354-7621 or Crimestoppers at P3tips.com.
