Police identify man found in James River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man who was found in the James River on Feb. 20.
Police were called to Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield around 12:39 p.m. after a man’s body was found in the river.
With the help of the Henrico Police Department and the Henrico Fire Department, the body was recovered. It was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The man was identified as Jahdon A. Robinson, 20, of Chesterfield.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
