Police arrest bank robbery suspect in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police were able to arrest a bank robbery suspect in Petersburg on Feb. 12.
The incident happened at a bank along South Crater Road.
Officials said a police officer was working off-duty at the bank and was able to arrest the suspect, along with responding officers, after a short chase on foot.
The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Shakullie Gilliam of Petersburg.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.