Police arrest bank robbery suspect in Petersburg
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 7:15 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police were able to arrest a bank robbery suspect in Petersburg on Feb. 12.

The incident happened at a bank along South Crater Road.

Officials said a police officer was working off-duty at the bank and was able to arrest the suspect, along with responding officers, after a short chase on foot.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Shakullie Gilliam of Petersburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212.

