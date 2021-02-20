Investigation underway after unidentified body found in James River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an investigation is underway after the body of an unidentified man was discovered in the James River.
Police were called to Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield on Feb. 20 around 12:39 p.m. after a body was discovered in the river.
With the assistance of the Henrico Police Department and the Henrico Fire Department, the body was recovered. It was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
