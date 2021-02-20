Henrico Schools to make meal service changes to accommodate in-person, virtual students

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be making changes to its meal service starting on Monday to accommodate in-person and virtual students.
From Feb. 22 through March 5, curbside service will only be at middle and high school sites on Mondays and Tuesdays, and then at all participating school sites on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Also starting the week of Feb. 22, the neighborhood bus-stop meals service will only be on Wednesdays. Meals for five days will be provided.
Then on March 5, those using the curbside service will be able to get meals for the following Monday and Tuesday.
“Starting the week of March 8, curbside service will also move to Wednesdays only, offering students bulk meals at current school facility curbside locations. This means that all curbside and bus delivery meal services will take place in bulk, one day a week, on Wednesdays only (with the first Wednesday being March 10),” Henrico Schools said.
Schools offering curbside service and the bus-stop sites for neighborhood distribution will stay the same until further notice. To view those locations, click here.
HCPS will continue to offer free school meals to all students through the end of the school year.
HCPS released the following revised school meals curbside and bus-stop distribution services:
Monday, Feb. 22
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (middle and high school sites only — all families are invited to pick up meals).
- Bus-stop site meals distribution moves to Wednesdays only, with bulk meal pickup for families. (There will be no bus-stop meal delivery Feb. 22.)
Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (middle and high school sites only — all families are invited to pick up meals).
Wednesday, Feb. 24
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (all sites).
- Neighborhood bus stop meals delivery service, with bulk meal pickup for families.
Thursday, Feb. 25
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (all sites).
Friday, Feb. 26
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (all sites).
Monday, March 1
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (middle and high school sites only — all families are invited to pick up meals).
Tuesday, March 2
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (middle and high school sites only — all families are invited to pick up meals).
Wednesday, March 3
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (all sites).
- Neighborhood bus stop meals delivery service, with bulk meal pickup for families.
Thursday, March 4
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (all sites).
Friday, March 5
- Curbside meals pickup from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (all sites).
- Meals sent home for March 8 and 9.
Week of March 8
- Curbside distribution moves to Wednesdays only (7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at all sites), with bulk meal pickup for families. This means that all curbside and bus delivery meal services will take place in bulk, one day a week, on Wednesdays only (with the first Wednesday being March 10).
