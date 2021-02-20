City hires former Richmond 300 project manager

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond has hired a former Richmond 300 project manager to manage the city’s new Office of Equitable Development.
Maritza Mercado Pechin will serve as a Deputy Director within the Planning & Development Review Department.
In Pechin’s new position and in leading the new office, she will focus on working across city departments to plan for and facilitate the creation of the more sustainable, beautiful and equitable city envisioned by Richmonders in the master plan.
The Office of Equitable Development is housed under the Department of Planning and Development Review but will work laterally across the entire Planning and Economic and Community Development portfolio.
Staff will be able to coordinate and collaborate with staff citywide to realize the vision detailed in Richmond 300: A Guide for Growth.
Pechin will report directly to DCAO for Economic and Community Development Sharon Ebert and work closely with the Office of the CAO and Mayor.
