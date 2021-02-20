Chesterfield police search for missing man last seen at hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond on Friday.
James Ricks, 62, of Chesterfield, was reported missing on Feb. 19 after he left the hospital on foot.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes, black hat and a light brown corduroy jacket. He has grey hair, brown eyes and a grey beard.
Police said he does not drive a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
