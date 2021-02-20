Carmel School students build air filters for campus buildings

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Engineering and robotics students at Carmel School built and designed three air filters for each building on campus. The students learned about air quality and filtration before building the units.
The systems will be used in the Lower School, Middle/Upper School, and Athletic Center buildings.
The filters were built based on the “Comparetto Cube” design by Neil Comparetto.
“This project is exciting because the students built working units capable of filtering COVID-19 as well as many allergens. The units can be used by the school to help us continue to stay safe and healthy,” Ms. Kember Forcke, Robotics & Engineering Teacher said. “Each unit should last six months and will filter approximately 60,000 cubic feet per hour,” she continued.
On February 10, the class teams presented the units to Mrs. Carolyn Williamson, Head of School, Mr. Stephen Griggs, Head of Middle and Upper School, and Dr. Melanie Casper, Head of Lower School.
During the presentations, students gave an overview of their production process, including the required materials, how they assembled the units, and why the units were valuable to the school community.
