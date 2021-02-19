11-year-old boy to 100 miles to help Colonial Heights police buy new K9 officer

Braxton Lee will run 100 miles between Feb. 20 and March 31 with a goal to raise $6,000 for the department. (Source: Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 19, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:52 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - An 11-year-old is using his passion for running to help raise money for the Colonial Heights Police Department to buy a new K9 officer.

Braxton Lee will run 100 miles between Feb. 20 and March 31 with a goal to raise $6,000 for the department.

“Braxton began his fundraising efforts for similar causes when he was six years old. To date, he has raised over $10,000 for fallen officers’ families across several fundraisers,” a release said.

Braxton will start his 100 miles with the Colonial Half Marathon in Williamsburg on Feb. 20 and finish by running 2.5 miles from Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care to the Colonial Heights Police station on March 31.

Dunlop House is supporting his efforts and acting as a drop-off location for those who want to make a donation to Braxton’s efforts.

Donations by checks should be made to the Colonial Heights Police Department (memo: K-9 Officer) and are being accepted at the station and Dunlop House. To make a donation by credit card and stay up to date with Braxton’s progress, click here.

