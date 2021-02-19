11-year-old boy to 100 miles to help Colonial Heights police buy new K9 officer

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - An 11-year-old is using his passion for running to help raise money for the Colonial Heights Police Department to buy a new K9 officer.
Braxton Lee will run 100 miles between Feb. 20 and March 31 with a goal to raise $6,000 for the department.
“Braxton began his fundraising efforts for similar causes when he was six years old. To date, he has raised over $10,000 for fallen officers’ families across several fundraisers,” a release said.
Braxton will start his 100 miles with the Colonial Half Marathon in Williamsburg on Feb. 20 and finish by running 2.5 miles from Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care to the Colonial Heights Police station on March 31.
Dunlop House is supporting his efforts and acting as a drop-off location for those who want to make a donation to Braxton’s efforts.
Donations by checks should be made to the Colonial Heights Police Department (memo: K-9 Officer) and are being accepted at the station and Dunlop House. To make a donation by credit card and stay up to date with Braxton’s progress, click here.
