Va. reports 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases | Nearly 100 deaths confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 561,812 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,888 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 7,197 deaths and 23,436 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,728,208 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 8.2%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Nine new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total in the state is now at 2,543.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 62,193 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 22,919 cases, 768 hospitalizations, 222 deaths
- Henrico: 20,810 cases, 834 hospitalizations, 363 deaths
- Richmond: 14,380 cases, 669 hospitalizations, 151 deaths
- Hanover: 6,476 cases, 246 hospitalizations, 107 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,984 cases, 128 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,191 cases, 40 hospitalizations, 8 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.