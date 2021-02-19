Over 8,000 without power in Richmond area | Here’s how to report an outage

A street light and power pole fell in one of the areas without power Friday morning. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 19, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 9:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some people in Richmond woke up without power Friday morning after another round of sleet and freezing rain hit the area.

As of 9:30 a.m., Dominion Energy was reporting 8,401 outages in the Metro Richmond area. In some areas, the power is not estimated to be back on until between 6 and 11 p.m. Friday.

Outside the metro area, rural areas remain without power nearly six days after it first went out.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Southside Electric Cooperative reported 22,437 customers still in the dark.

How to report an outage:

Dominion Energy

If your power does go out, Dominion customers should report their outages by:

  • Using the Dominion Energy mobile app
  • Visiting dominionenergy.com
  • Calling 1-866-DOM-HELP, or 1-866-366-4357

You can view Dominion’s outage map, HERE.

Southside Electric Cooperative

To view Southside Electric Cooperative’s outage map, click here. To report an outage, call 1-866-878-5514 or click this link.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

To view REC’s outage map, click here. Report an outage by calling 1-800-552-3904 or visit this page.

