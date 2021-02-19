Over 8,000 without power in Richmond area | Here’s how to report an outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some people in Richmond woke up without power Friday morning after another round of sleet and freezing rain hit the area.
As of 9:30 a.m., Dominion Energy was reporting 8,401 outages in the Metro Richmond area. In some areas, the power is not estimated to be back on until between 6 and 11 p.m. Friday.
Outside the metro area, rural areas remain without power nearly six days after it first went out.
As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Southside Electric Cooperative reported 22,437 customers still in the dark.
We will keep you updated as the conditions change.
Dominion Energy
If your power does go out, Dominion customers should report their outages by:
- Using the Dominion Energy mobile app
- Visiting dominionenergy.com
- Calling 1-866-DOM-HELP, or 1-866-366-4357
You can view Dominion’s outage map, HERE.
Southside Electric Cooperative
To view Southside Electric Cooperative’s outage map, click here. To report an outage, call 1-866-878-5514 or click this link.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
To view REC’s outage map, click here. Report an outage by calling 1-800-552-3904 or visit this page.
