Power crews prepare for multi-day outages | Here’s how to report an outage

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Despite no major outages reported Thursday afternoon as a result of the second ice storm, power crews say that does not mean outages may not happen in the future.
The threat of widespread outage is still real for thousands of Virginians.
Many residents in the rural areas of Virginia remain without power nearly six days after it first went out.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Southside Electric Cooperative reported 23,144 customers still in the dark; those numbers increased from 10 a.m. where 22,780 customers were without power.
However, areas around metro-Richmond did see minor outages. A Chesterfield neighborhood near Courthouse Road and Powhite Parkway was without power for roughly four hours Thursday.
“We have a lot of bamboo that grow back in our woods and we lost power on Monday and got it back Tuesday, then lost power today,” said Pam Kenney, of Chesterfield.
Dominion Energy crews responded to the area for restoration efforts. A tree company was also brought in to clear out the debris.
“They had the tree trimmers trim the heck out of the bamboo so hopefully it will not be an issue again,” Kenney said.
As the ice storm travels out of the area, Dominion crews said now is not the time to get comfortable.
“We are still planning for a multi-day outage and restoration effort,” said Dominion spokesperson Jeremy Slayton. “We hope our customers are planning accordingly.”
“I’ve got my generator going and I actually purchased two space heaters at Home Depot; the only type they had left,” said Staci Thomas, whose power went out Thursday.
Freezing rain built up on power lines and trees throughout the day, and some melting has occurred as well. However, with a re-freeze likely tonight and over the next few days, the chances of power outages do rise.
“The system is still moving through and it’s going to move through our service territory throughout the day and into tomorrow morning,” Slayton said. “It’s not over by any stretch of the imagination.”
Dominion Energy
If your power does go out, Dominion customers should report their outages by:
- Using the Dominion Energy mobile app
- Visiting dominionenergy.com
- Calling 1-866-DOM-HELP, or 1-866-366-4357
You can view Dominion’s outage map, HERE.
Southside Electric Cooperative
To view Southside Electric Cooperative’s outage map, click here. To report an outage, call 1-866-878-5514 or click this link.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
To view REC’s outage map, click here. Report an outage by calling 1-800-552-3904 or visit this page.
Per NBC12′s meteorologists, another round of freezing drizzle is expected Thursday evening into Friday morning as temperatures turn colder and more moisture moves across Central Virginia.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.