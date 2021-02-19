Police identify suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man remains hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting and barricade situation in Chesterfield County Thursday night.
Police were called to a home in the 11300 block of Sunfield Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.
“It had been reported that an adult male had threatened an adult female with a knife and had held her against her will,” police said.
Shortly after responding officers ented the home, Bruce Terry, 50, exited a bedroom and pointed what appeared to be a “long gun” at them.
“At that time, officers in fear of their life - cause they had a weapon pointed at them - fired at the suspect. At that time, the suspect retreated back into the bedroom and the officers did a tactical retreat outside of the residence,” Chesterfield Police Maj. Mike Louth said
Officers left the house with the woman - who was unharmed - and called for EMS, negotiations and SWAT to assist.
“Officers used a technological resource to locate the suspect in the house; the suspect, who was found in a bedroom, attempted to disable it. Officers then introduced a second technological measure and were able to see that the suspect was injured and somewhat lethargic,” police said.
SWAT officers then went into the home to get the suspect out and bring him to EMS.
Police said the suspect was armed with a knife but officers were able to disarm him and take him into custody.
The suspect was then taken to the hospital where he remained Friday.
Police said a long gun was seen in the home and officers are working to secure search warrants for the house.
