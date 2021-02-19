No Capital City Classic round two as Atlantic 10 shuffles schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Atlantic 10 has shuffled the schedule for the final week of the regular season, but VCU and Richmond will not face each other for a second time this year.
The arch rivals were set to meet on March 6, but the conference tournament moved up one week, forcing the cancellation of that match-up. The Rams topped the Spiders, 68-56, on Wednesday night.
VCU has cancelled its final two games of the campaign at Dayton and at Richmond. The black and gold will host Saint Louis on Tuesday and visit Davidson on February 27 to close out their regular season schedule. Saturday’s game against George Mason remains on as scheduled.
After Saturday’s showdown with Duquesne, Richmond will welcome UMass on Tuesday at 6:00 PM, before heading to Saint Louis on Friday for a nationally televised showdown with the Billikens. The Spiders wrap up their regular season on March 1, hosting St. Joseph’s at 6:00 PM.
On Thursday the Atlantic 10 announced that it is moving the majority of its men’s basketball tournament to March 3-6, allowing for flexibility in the event of an unforeseen COVID-19 interruption. The first round and semifinals will be held at VCU, with second round and quarterfinal action split between the Siegel Center and Robins Center. The conference championship game will be on March 14 at Dayton.
This will mark the first time VCU and Richmond have not met at least twice in a season since 2012, the year prior to the Rams joining the Atlantic 10. Mike Rhoades and company are 16-4 on the season, 9-2 in league play, while the Spiders hold an 11-5 overall mark, 4-3 among A-10 competition.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.