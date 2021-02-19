News to Know for Feb. 19: Travel warning as ice storm continues; Vaccine shipments delayed; Officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the news you need to know before you start your day.
Another round of freezing drizzle is expected through Friday morning/early afternoon as temperatures stay below freezing and more moisture moves across Central Virginia.
A few scattered power outages are possible with this next round, but the threat for a major crippling ice storm has dropped.
Of course, the weather means more closures for Friday. And some schools have switched to a virtual learning day. See the full list here.
VDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads with refreezing possible Friday morning.
Between midnight and 9 p.m. on Thursday, Virginia State Police responded to 310 stuck/disabled vehicles and 442 traffic crashes on state highways.
Our crews are out to show you just how slick it is:
Officials say they will be held when the weather clears and shouldn’t throw off the state’s timeline.
As far as the timing of that all-important second dose goes... The Virginia Health Department says the second dose for any of the vaccines can be taken up to six weeks after the first one.
State health officials are set to finish data migration on the new statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system, which means if you have already filled out the vaccine form with your local health district, your information should be in the state’s database by tomorrow morning. Check the list here.
If you don’t see your information on there by Saturday morning, then you should call the new hotline: 877-VAX-IN-VA. It’s staffed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., every day.
More than 9,000 people in Hopewell are still being asked to boil their water, four days after that massive power failure at the city’s water plant.
Residents are being asked to boil their water for a least a minute before cooking or drinking.
There is no word yet on when that advisory will be lifted.
A man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting and barricade situation Thursday night.
Officers went into a home where a woman was allegedly being held, and say the suspect came out of a room with what appeared to be either a rifle or shotgun. Officers opened fire and the suspect ran into a bedroom while police rescued the woman from the home.
SWAT officers eventually went in to get the injured suspect out of the bedroom - and he was rushed to the hospital.
The winter weather isn’t just canceling COVID-19 events, but crucial blood drives as well. Donations efforts have come to a screeching halt, and The Red Cross of Virginia tells us their supply is running low.
Louisa County students are honoring Black History Month. At Moss-Nuckols Elementary School, the third-grade class created this mural:
It includes portraits of several prominent African Americans such as Booker T. Washington, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jackie Robinson.
“Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.” —Booker T. Washington
