Movieland looking to add drive-in theater to Richmond parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the next 2 months, the Scotts Addition area may be getting a new addition as Movieland at Boulevard Square in Richmond is looking to build a drive-in movie theater in the parking lot of its Richmond theater complex at 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Movieland tells NBC12 that this process is still in the permit phases to allow for outdoor entertainment.
In order to operate the drive-in, Bow Tie needs a special-use permit from the city because the land is currently only zoned for entertainment.
Movieland says the area they’re eye is neighbored to railroad tracks so they wouldn’t disturb anyone with the sound or lights.
Once Bow Tie obtains the special use permit, they’re hoping to have the drive-in ready to run on April 1st.
The drive-in would have room for about 80 cars, and the screen will be built in front of some shipping containers.
Customers would be able to reserve spots and pre-order food ahead of the showings. Ticket prices are still yet to be determined.
Bow Tie plans to have drive-in showings every day of the week.
This is a developing story, more information will be added throughout the day.
