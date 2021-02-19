More than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered | Over 420k fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Feb. 19, at least 1,092,799 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with 420,574 people being fully vaccinated.
“Progress on vaccine administration in Virginia is contingent on a steady, predictable supply of doses available to hospitals and other health care providers participating in the vaccination effort,” VDH said.
Moderna vaccines arrived in Virginia the week of Dec. 21, and Pfizer doses arrived the week of Dec. 14. Both were approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
As of Feb. 19, there have been 1,513,373 total doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines administered since the first vaccine shipments arrived in the state. The average dose administered each day is 35,745.
The vaccines are administered in two doses, and it takes a few weeks to receive the second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is administered 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine is administered 28 days apart.
As people receive their second dose, they will be listed by VDH as “fully vaccinated.” Both doses of the vaccine are important to protect people from catching COVID-19 or becoming sick if they do catch the virus.
In total, 1,766,575 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.
VDH said federal officials have indicated that the state can expect to receive about 100,000 doses per week for the foreseeable future.
With the allocation amount being split among hospitals, health districts, pharmacies and more across the state, it limits the number of shots that can be given each week.
For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.