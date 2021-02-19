Friday Forecast: Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in the morning before drying out midday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ANOTHER round of freezing rain/sleet/snow happening right now. We could see some power outages with roads turning icy in spots.
Winter Storm Warning through 7am this morning-- this could be extended by the NWS
TODAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Areas of freezing rain, sleet, and snow in the morning, slowing and ending 10am-noon. Some melting is expected during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s (AM Precipitation Chance: 100%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, high in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Sunny after another cold start. Lows near 20, highs in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, especially in the late afternoon and evening. COULD start as snow if it arrives in the morning. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
