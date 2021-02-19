Flying Squirrels release 2021 schedule, open at home on May 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a summer in which The Diamond remained silent, baseball is returning to the River City.
The Flying Squirrels have announced their 2021 schedule, kicking off the season on May 4 at home against the Hartford Yard Goats. It’s the first of 60 games at home during the campaign as the Squirrels will embark on a 120 game slate.
“It certainly felt like Christmas morning,” said team vice president and chi Todd “Parney” Parnell. “We still have a lot of unanswered questions, but the fact that we don’t have an unanswered question on Opening Day is just a wonderful thing that makes me smile like, honestly, I haven’t smiled in a long time.”
Ticket details and game times will be announced at a later date. Parnell said the team is awaiting word on the governor’s office as to what capacity limits will be. He’s hoping for a percentage, not a flat number for all venues.
“There are a lot of different shapes and sizes when it comes to sports and entertainment venues,” he said. “Now the capacity is at 250 and we’re asking, as we head into the spring and vaccines go up and cases go down, that we can start to plan based on some sort of capacity.”
Parney has spent the last year as optimistic and hopeful as possible. Questions regarding attendance and promotions will be answered in due time, but Thursday provided a good starting point for the long overdue sounds of baseball at The Diamond.
“I’ve been saying all throughout the pandemic that the brightest days are in front of us and I think a lot of people thought that I was just doing what I was supposed to be doing, but I’ve always believed that,” Parnell said. “Today I feel it and man, it is good to feel it.”
RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS 2021 SCHEDULE
Home dates in bold
May 4-9 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (HOME)
May 11-16 vs. Harrisburg Senators (AWAY)
May 18-23 vs. Bowie Baysox (HOME)
May 25-30 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (AWAY)
June 1-6 vs. Altoona Curve (HOME)
June 8-13 vs. Harrisburg Senators (HOME)
June 15-20 vs. Somerset Patriots (AWAY)
June 22-27 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (AWAY)
June 29-July 4 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (HOME)
July 6-11 vs. Bowie Baysox (AWAY)
July 13-18 vs. Somerset Patriots (HOME)
July 20-25 vs. Akron RubberDucks (AWAY)
July 27-August 1 vs. Bowie Baysox (HOME)
August 3-8 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (HOME)
August 10-15 vs. Bowie Baysox (AWAY)
August 17-22 vs. Erie SeaWolves (HOME)
August 24-29 vs. Altoona Curve (AWAY)
August 31-September 5 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (AWAY)
September 7-12 vs. Akron RubberDucks (HOME)
September 14-19 vs. Erie SeaWolves (AWAY)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.