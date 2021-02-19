Driver dies after running off road, striking small trees

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after he ran off the road and struck small trees.
Troopers were called at 11:11 a.m. Thursday to the crash in Caroline County on Gatewood Road about 1/10 of a mile west of Route Bullocks Road.
Police said a 2015 Honda CRV was headed east on Gatewood Road when it ran off the road and hit small trees.
The driver, Donald Frederick Erickson, 63, of Ruther Glen, did not survive. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation is ongoing.
