Atlantic 10 adjusts dates of men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament will be moved up one week, with the championship game being moved to Dayton, the conference announced on Thursday night.
The bulk of the event will be played March 3-6, with first round and semifinal games taking place at VCU and second round and quarterfinal action split between the Siegel Center and Robins Center. The title game will remain on March 14 and be played at Dayton. The shift in most of the tournament allows the conference flexibility in the event of an unforeseen COVID-19 interruption, while holding the championship match-up in Dayton the following Sunday will see the league hold its Selection Sunday nationally televised slot. It will also allow for a short commute to the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis for the A-10 champion.
The league says it is exploring rescheduling options for the final week of the season, including a second meeting between VCU and Richmond. The Rams topped the Spiders, 68-56, in the first match-up on Wednesday night. As the schedules currently stand, both squads have three regular season games remaining. VCU hosts George Mason, Saint Louis and travels to Davidson. Richmond welcomes Duquesne, Fordham and visit Saint Louis.
Teams that do not advance to the championship game would likely be able to explore playing additional games the week of March 8.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic 10 women’s tournament will take over the previous window occupied by the men’s event from March 10-14. It will still be held at VCU, allowing the women’s champion to avoid a long layoff. The women’s NCAA Tournament begins on March 21.
Seeding policies have also been determined for the 2021 A-10 tournaments. Teams above 60 percent of the median number of conference games played by all 14 teams will be seeded based on conference winning percentage. Programs that are below that 60 percent marker will be seeded based on NCAA NET Rankings, though they will not be eligible for the regular season title.
