Atlantic 10 adjusts dates of men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

The bulk of the event will be played March 3-6, with first round and semifinal games taking place at VCU and second round and quarterfinal action split between the Siegel Center and Robins Center. The title game will remain on March 14 and be played at Dayton. The shift in most of the tournament allows the conference flexibility in the event of an unforeseen COVID-19 interruption, while holding the championship match-up in Dayton the following Sunday will see the league hold its Selection Sunday nationally televised slot. It will also allow for a short commute to the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis for the A-10 champion.