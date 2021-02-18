Winter weather causes delays in vaccine shipments for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to VDH, winter weather across the country is causing delays in vaccine distribution for the commonwealth.
Virginia will see a delay in the delivery of approximately 106,800 doses due to distribution channels in the Midwest and elsewhere that are currently shut down.
Multiple vaccination events in the state that were scheduled for the next few days have already been postponed.
VDH expects shipments to resume as normal once the severe weather ends.
Meanwhile, winter weather has also canceled a number of vaccine clinics in the metro-Richmond area.
“We’re particularly sensitive to thinking about the safety, not only of our staff and operational efficiency of our clinics but also the safety of the public and the patients we’re serving,” said Ruth Morrison, Policy Director and Phase 1b Team Lead with Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.
This isn’t the first time winter weather plagued vaccine events in the state. Last week’s snow and weekend ice storm derailed clinics as well.
“We’re not throwing off our timelines in any significant way. We’re just getting people in the door a couple days later hopefully when this weather clears out,” said Morrison.
The Virginia Department of Health is also saying the two doses of Pfizer-BioNTac vaccine are recommended to be given three weeks (21 days) apart and the two doses of Moderna vaccine four weeks (28 days) apart. However, if that kind of appointment scheduling is not possible, the second dose for each vaccine may be scheduled up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.
