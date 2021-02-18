18 VSP personnel receive American Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eighteen Virginia State Police personnel have received American Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards for Professional Responders.
The awards, which is one of the organization’s highest awards, are given to first responders and healthcare workers who have saved or sustained a life as a direct result of Red Cross training.
“Each of these dedicated members of Virginia State Police have not only upheld their pledge ‘to aid those in danger or distress,’ but they have also exemplified what it means to be part of an organization dedicated to the preservation of life,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The pledge that each trooper takes when they start upon this life of service is not just a statement made in the moment; it is a way of life and the members of this organization proudly prove that day after day.”
Awardees are recognized for a wide range of services including CPR, clearing airways and giving first aid to trauma patients.
“On behalf of the men and women of the American Red Cross here in Virginia, we are so pleased to award these honorees for their heroic efforts in service to the Commonwealth,” said Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director of the American Red Cross Virginia Region. “Their efforts to help save lives are the perfect embodiment of the mission of the Red Cross and highlight why it is so important for all of us to be trained in lifesaving skills.”
Here are the following awardees:
VSP Richmond Division I
- Trooper Kenneth S. Hammell, Jr.Trooper Joseph P. Hylan
VSP Appomattox Division III
- Special Agent R. Clay Overholt
- Trooper Stephen J. Nicely, Jr.
VSP Wytheville Division IV
- Trooper Robert F. Giles, Jr.
VSP Chesapeake Division V
- First Sergeant Michael R. McCann
- First Sergeant James Russo
- Sergeant Michael A. Rossetti
- Trooper Donald. T. Murphy
- Trooper Matthew B. Pope
- Trooper James H. Wheelhouse
VSP Fairfax Division VII
- Sergeant Andre D. Jones
- Trooper Patrick R. Brozena
- Trooper Jacob D. CapraTrooper Sung H. ChoTrooper Bruce C. Damian
VSP Training Academy
- Sergeant Patrick L. Green
VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation
- Special Agent Shannon M. Pinto
