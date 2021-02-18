VDOT issues travel warning due to weather, road conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is issuing a travel warning to drivers due to weather and road conditions in the region.
VDOT is reminding all drivers to avoid non-essential travel Thursday and Friday because of precipitation and freezing weather.
Here are some tips for drivers to use if traveling:
- Avoid travel during and after this event. There is no safe way to drive in icy conditions. Plan travel around winter weather – not during. Pay close attention to local forecasts and utilize VDOT’s 511 app and 511Virginia.org to check on road conditions.
- If travel is essential, avoid passing snowplows and other heavy equipment or following them too closely. Please give VDOT crews room to work.
- Report road hazards to VDOT at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Crews are positioned throughout the 14-county district and preparing to address possible slick spots. Salt will be used to break down icy patches, and sand will be applied to enhance traction for vehicle tires.
Crew’s main focus will primarily be on interstate and primary routes, as well as major roads to essential services.
Work will continue to restore access to secondary and neighborhood routes in the coming days.
