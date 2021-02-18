VCU pulls away, downs Richmond in Capital City Classic

Hyland didn’t practice this week due to an injury, according to VCU head coach Mike Rhoades, but he felt loose enough to play on Wednesday and gave it a go. In addition to his 20 points, the sophomore guard grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists, both career-highs. Hason Ward chipped in 11 points, while Jamir Watkins and Ace Baldwin each added 10 points.