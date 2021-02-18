VCU pulls away, downs Richmond in Capital City Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bones Hyland scored 20 points to lead four VCU players in double figures, as the Rams pulled away for the 68-56 win over Richmond on Wednesday night at the Siegel Center.
Both teams got off to rough offensive starts, but would wake up about mid-way through the first half. Richmond held a five point lead, but the black and gold exploded on a 16-4 run to grab a 32-24 advantage heading into halftime.
The second half saw Richmond make a run of its own. A 7-0 surge gave the Spiders a 44-41 lead, but once again, the Rams had a response. VCU dominated down the stretch, connecting on 10 of its final 11 shots and held Richmond scoreless for the final 3:08 of the game.
Chris Mooney’s squad shot just 33 percent from the floor, but only committed six turnovers on the night, compared to VCU’s 16. The Rams owned the Spiders on the glass, winning the rebound battle, 43-27.
Hyland didn’t practice this week due to an injury, according to VCU head coach Mike Rhoades, but he felt loose enough to play on Wednesday and gave it a go. In addition to his 20 points, the sophomore guard grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists, both career-highs. Hason Ward chipped in 11 points, while Jamir Watkins and Ace Baldwin each added 10 points.
Nathan Cayo led the Spiders with 18 points and seven rebounds. Blake Francis scored 12 points.
The Rams have now won six games in a row and 14 of their last 16. They improved to 16-4, 9-2 in the A-10, and host George Mason on Saturday.
Richmond was playing its first Atlantic 10 game since January 26, and falls to 11-5 on the season, 4-3 in league play. The Spiders welcome Duquesne on Saturday.
VCU and Richmond meet again on March 6 at the Robins Center.
