Troopers called to over 380 crashes across state, VDOT issues travel warning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is issuing a travel warning to drivers due to weather and road conditions in the region.
Since midnight through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Virginia State Police have aided 225 stuck/disabled vehicles and responded to 385 traffic crashes on state highways.
VSP said the majority of the crashes have only involved damage to vehicles, but troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Caroline County. At this stage in the investigation, police do not think it was weather-related.
As of 4 p.m., troopers have responded to the following incidents:
- Richmond Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 94 Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 47 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes
- Appomattox Division: 25 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 41 Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 52 Traffic Crashes
- Fairfax Division: 50 Disabled Vehicles & 85 Traffic Crashes
VDOT is reminding all drivers to avoid non-essential travel Thursday and Friday because of precipitation and freezing weather.
Here are some tips for drivers to use if traveling:
- Avoid travel during and after this event. There is no safe way to drive in icy conditions. Plan travel around winter weather – not during. Pay close attention to local forecasts and utilize VDOT’s 511 app and 511Virginia.org to check on road conditions.
- If travel is essential, avoid passing snowplows and other heavy equipment or following them too closely. Please give VDOT crews room to work.
- Report road hazards to VDOT at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Crews are positioned throughout the 14-county district and preparing to address possible slick spots. Salt will be used to break down icy patches, and sand will be applied to enhance traction for vehicle tires.
Crew’s main focus will primarily be on interstate and primary routes, as well as major roads to essential services.
Work will continue to restore access to secondary and neighborhood routes in the coming days.
In Richmond, there are roughly 50 trucks out treating the roads, and officials anticipate the biggest weather challenges to be Thursday evening and overnight.
The Department of Public Works has closed the following locations due to the potential for ice build-up:
- Westover Hills Boulevard at Riverside Drive
- Park Drive at Shirley Lane
- East Byrd Street at South 4th Street
- North 23rd Street at East Franklin Street
- North 23rd Street at East Grace Street
- Whitehead Road at Greenbank Road
- Whitehead Road at Derwent Road
- Magnolia and Rady
- 2nd Street connector
- Nickel Bridge
- Gates to Byrd and Bryan Parks are closed to vehicles
