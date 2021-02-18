Thursday Forecast: Ice storm likely brings tree damage, power outages, dangerous travel

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A brief few hours of snow (MAINLY N and NW of RVA) and sleet to start before sunrise, then precipitation changes to freezing rain. (mixing with sleet at times) 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice accumulation likely in the metro area with 3/4″ POSSIBLE, highest amounts west and southwest of RVA. The same areas that got hit hard last Saturday could get the worst again. Travel impacts and widespread power outages likely. Highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)