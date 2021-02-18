Thursday Forecast: Ice storm likely brings tree damage, power outages, dangerous travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another major ice storm is moving in with significant ice causing widespread outages and dangerous road conditions all day Thursday.
Winter Storm Warning through Friday morning
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A brief few hours of snow (MAINLY N and NW of RVA) and sleet to start before sunrise, then precipitation changes to freezing rain. (mixing with sleet at times) 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice accumulation likely in the metro area with 3/4″ POSSIBLE, highest amounts west and southwest of RVA. The same areas that got hit hard last Saturday could get the worst again. Travel impacts and widespread power outages likely. Highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)
Precipitation rates slow into the afternoon and evening, but additional ice accumulation is possible.
FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain or drizzle early in the morning, but issues continue on roads and with power outages, especially during the morning hours. Melting in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 40. (Early AM Precipitation Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, high in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Cold start and sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible, could start with snow showers. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs low 50s.
FIRST ALERT: Forecast looks WARMER THAN AVERAGE NEXT WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY with highs in the upper 50s or low 60s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
