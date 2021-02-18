Three library locations open for warming, charging stations in Chesterfield

Customers should wear face coverings while in the library, and to continue to follow health department recommendations. (Source: Chesterfield Library)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 18, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 9:38 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library has designated three locations to help residents without power to serve as warming and charging stations.

The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today:

  • Central Library (7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.)
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library (4501 River Road)
  • North Courthouse Road Library (325 Courthouse Road)

Customers are encouraged to call the library at 804-751-CCPL (2275) before driving to the locations.

Customers should wear face coverings while in the library, and to continue to follow health department recommendations including conducting self-health checks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

All other CCPL locations are closed to the public today.

