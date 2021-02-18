Three library locations open for warming, charging stations in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library has designated three locations to help residents without power to serve as warming and charging stations.
The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today:
- Central Library (7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.)
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library (4501 River Road)
- North Courthouse Road Library (325 Courthouse Road)
Customers are encouraged to call the library at 804-751-CCPL (2275) before driving to the locations.
Customers should wear face coverings while in the library, and to continue to follow health department recommendations including conducting self-health checks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.
All other CCPL locations are closed to the public today.
