Thousands remain without power in Dinwiddie; charging/water stations open Friday

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 5,000 people in Dinwiddie are still without power as more of winter’s wrath arrives Thursday.
Dinwiddie was hit really bad from the last storm - nearly the entire county lost power.
According to a county administrator, the number of outages in the area was historic; 98% of the county experienced outages.
The priority earlier in the week was to remove debris to make roadways passable.
Due to the continued power outages, the county will open charging/water stations around Dinwiddie on Friday. The following sites will open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19:
- Dinwiddie Fire Station - 13506 Boydton Plank Road
- Ford Fire Station - 13402 Cox Road
- McKenney Fire Station - 10507 Doyle Blvd
The sites will be open until 5 p.m.
Residents will need to bring their own charges and water containers. No bottled water will be available.
There is no word yet on whether or not that will be open today.
