Thousands remain without power in Dinwiddie amid another ice storm

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 5,000 people in Dinwiddie are still without power as more of winter’s wrath arrives this morning.
Dinwiddie was hit really bad from the last storm - nearly the entire county lost power.
According to a county administrator, the number of outages in the area was historic; 98% of the county experienced outages.
The priority earlier in the week was to remove debris to make roadways passable.
There is no word yet on whether or not that will be open today.
