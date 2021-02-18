Thousands remain without power in Dinwiddie amid another ice storm

Dinwiddie was hit really bad from the last storm. Nearly the entire county lost power. (Source: WAFB)
By Enzo Domingo and Adrianna Hargrove | February 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:07 PM

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 5,000 people in Dinwiddie are still without power as more of winter’s wrath arrives this morning.

According to a county administrator, the number of outages in the area was historic; 98% of the county experienced outages.

The priority earlier in the week was to remove debris to make roadways passable.

On Wednesday, Dinwiddie County did open up an emergency shelter for families at Dinwiddie Elementary School.

[ Counties open emergency shelters ahead of storm ]

There is no word yet on whether or not that will be open today.

